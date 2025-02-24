WWE LFG Contestant Leigh Laurel Details 'Overwhelming' Feeling In Front Of WWE Legends

The new "WWE LFG" series has given several WWE trainees at the Performance Center an opportunity to showcase themselves in a way that even getting onto "WWE NXT" wouldn't have. That's definitely the case for Leigh Laurel. The 29 year old Maryland native has already made an impression on "LFG," defeating Tatyana Dumas in the series' second episode, while also being chosen to be part of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's squad.

On Monday, Laurel stopped by the stomping grounds of fellow "LFG" coach Bully Ray when she appeared on "Busted Open Radio." Laurel was asked about what it was like being in front of WWE legends like Booker, Bully, Mickie James, two of the biggest stars in wrestling history in Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, and naturally, said that the experience was none other than "overwhelming."

"If you were to tell me that I would be in that situation when I first started, I would be shaking in my boots right off the bat," Laurel said. "Like I...it came as such a surprise, being a part of the show. And then not even knowing who the legend's were...Once I found out who they were, I...I just didn't think I was in real life. I didn't know where my feet were. I didn't know if I was standing right. Everything I was doing, I just second guessed my entire nature and being. That's how nervous I was. It was just an incredible situation I never thought I'd find myself in."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription