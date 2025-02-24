Kevin Nash Says Everything This WWE Star Does Looks Good, Can Heat Up Quickly

When one thinks about who would fit the mold to be a favorite of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Finn Balor wouldn't be the first name to come to mind. But not only is Nash a fan of the Bullet Club founder, he also has had the opportunity to pal around with Balor, claiming on the latest episode of "Kliq This" that he, Balor, and Bryan Danielson once had a fun night together out and about in Japan.

That little factoid came up while Nash and co-host Sean Oliver were discussing Balor's Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Seth Rollins last week on "Raw," which Rollins won. The result didn't surprise Nash, mainly because he's used to seeing Balor come up short in matches that matter.

"I can't remember the last time Finn won a match of significance," Nash said. "I just didn't see it being...that night. And there was a f**k up on a false finish, like a count f**k up in there. I caught it, I don't know if anybody else caught it. There was a f**k up."

While Nash would prefer that Balor had more to do, he's also not that concerned about him, noting how Balor once reached World Title status in WWE. He believes that Balor is ultimately such a good talent that WWE can get behind him at any time, and he can turn into a credible star.

"He's just one of those guys man, that...he's always right there," Nash said. "He's a guy that you could light fire under and get hot quick. Cause everything he does looks good. I thought it was a really solid main event. I just didn't...I just knew that Rollins was going to go over."

