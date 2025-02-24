Mark Henry Assesses The Rock's Motivation Behind Recent WWE Moves

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE on Friday and is seemingly trying to shake things up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania once again this year. The promo, which confused many fans when The Rock told Rhodes he "wanted his soul," centered more so around Rock's position on the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors, how successful he is, and wanting Rhodes as "his champion," rather than him wanting to get in the ring like last year. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said on "Busted Open Radio" that he believes The Rock is exerting his power in a way he wasn't able to do before.

"He wants somebody listening to know, 'I'm the head of the board,'" Henry explained. "'I want somebody to know I talk to Ari Emmanuel and I said, 'Can you believe you own this?' 'No, Dwayne, you own it.” That's this. 'Recognize I'm the boss. I can come on this show and say whatever the hell I want to and I can pitch in the middle of my promo, 'Hey, thank y'all for watching Moana 2. I can do whatever I want!' He couldn't ever do that before."

Before confusing "WWE SmackDown" fans both in live in Louisiana and at home with his various turns between heel and babyface in his promo, The Rock used his position of power to announce that WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He both went along with the fans' chants as a face, then pulled out his "Final Boss" heel lines when breaking out into a rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In."

