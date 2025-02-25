Former WWE Star Claims Shawn Michaels Has At Least One More Match Left In Him

Since Shawn Michaels entered retirement after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, he's only ever returned to the ring on one occasion. In 2018, "HBK" reunited with his Degeneration-X partner Triple H to battle The Brothers Of Destruction at Crown Jewel. Despite fans voicing their displeasure over Michaels returning after promising to stay retired, WWE still went ahead with the match. Although the contest at Crown Jewel was lacklustre, Michaels still proved to be in good shape and was still able to perform his trademark moves, leaving many to question if he could deliver more in the ring. Michaels still hasn't wrestled since 2018, but TNA star JDC, formally known as Fandango in WWE, recently revealed that "The Showstopper" still has interest in stepping inside the squared circle during an interview with "Monopoly Events" alongside his tag team partner, Tyler Breeze.

"You know who I talked to last week who said he's got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. He's the reason why I got into the business. So, honestly it would probably never happen but that would be my dream match with Shawn."

Breeze also named NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom as a dream match for both himself and JDC because they have never been able to work with them before. Hopefully with TNA's recent multi-year partnership with WWE, and JDC recently competing on "NXT," Breezango could hopefully get their dream match in the near future.

