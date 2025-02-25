Backstage Report On AEW Dynamite Scene Feat. Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford

The story between Megan Bayne and Thunder Rosa continued last week, though not according to plan. After Penelope Ford helped "The Megasus" defeat Kris Statlander on "AEW Dynamite," Ford began unloading a flurry of hands on Statlander. This prompted Rosa to run down with a chair to even the odds. While Rosa restrained herself from nailing either of them with the chair, Bayne and Ford appeared unbothered by the weapon anyway, causing the overall post-match spot to look rather awkward.

According to Fightful Select, AEW sources indicated that this awkwardness would have been the result of a miscommunication from a backstage coach or producer, specifically by not informing the talent involved where they were to be positioned in the segment. The outlet adds that none of the respective women have objections to working with one another.

Bayne, Ford, and Rosa first crossed paths on the February 8 episode of "AEW Collision," with Bayne giving Rosa the cold shoulder backstage. Later in the show, Rosa bested Ford in singles competition with a Tijuana Bomb, after which Bayne laid out the former AEW Women's Champion with an F5. Additionally, Ford attacked Rosa from behind.

On the latest "Collision," Statlander addressed the series of events from "Dynamite" in a backstage segment with Rosa. Firstly, Statlander thanked Rosa for having her back. Next time they come across Bayne and Ford, however, Statlander urged Rosa to "swing" on them with her. As of now, there is no word on if a tag match pitting Rosa and Statlander against Bayne and Ford will materialize on AEW television soon.