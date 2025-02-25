WWE Raw Viewership Report: 2/17/25

With "Raw's" premiere on Netflix now nearly two months into the past, viewership has largely steadied out for the red brand on its new home. While some have questioned the methods Netflix has used to tally up viewership, the numbers have largely been consistent ever since January 27, with "Raw" pulling in between 2.8 to 3.1 million viewers across the week. That was no different for the week of February 17.

Wrestlenomics reports that last week's episode of "Raw" drew 2.8 million global views over 7 days. As noted, this in an identical number to February 10, perhaps signaling that "Raw" has reached it's core level of views going forward. In terms of Netflix's Top 10 rankings, "Raw" was 10th globally, and 5th in the United States. Globally, "Raw" fell two spots, after having placed 8th the previous week, the second straight week "Raw" had dropped spots in that category, while they held firm in their US rankings.

Last week's "Raw" continued the red brand's trek towards the Elimination Chamber PLE, with Roxanne Perez defeating Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Chamber match. Perez didn't pick up the win alone, getting some unexpected help from the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, who arrived on "Raw" to confront Rodriguez and Liv Morgan after footage aired suggesting the duo were responsible for injuring Belair and Naomi's friend Jade Cargill.

The show also featured a #1 contenders match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, with Dakota Kai facing off against Ivy Nile. Kai overcame the American Made member to score the victory and set up a match with champion Lyra Valkyria the following week, a rematch from the Women's IC Tournament finals, where Valkyria defeated Kai to become inaugural champion.