WWE Spices Things Up With Nissin Foods Partnership, Presenter Of Elimination Chamber

While the site of WWE Elimination Chamber may be rather frigid this time of year, its newest partner promises to warm things up. On Tuesday, WWE confirmed a partnership with Nissin Foods, a Japanese food company, that will involve sponsorships and integrations on WWE programming.

More imminently, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK, Nissin Foods' hottest ramen brand, will serve as a presenting partner of Elimination Chamber, which emanates from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1. In addition, the ramen brand will sponsor the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which will set the stage for an Undisputed WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 41. Competitors in the 2025 match iteration are Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins and John Cena, who will mark his final appearance in the caged structure.

"Nissin Foods is home to a variety of classic brands, and we are excited for Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK to present Elimination Chamber to a worldwide audience," said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO Group Holdings.

Through its partnership with WWE, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will also sponsor a match at WrestleMania 41, which takes place in the city of Las Vegas, and episodes of "WWE Playback." Integrations within "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "UpUpDownDown," and WWE's social media platforms are also expected.

"WWE fans crave intensity and excitement, and we're bringing that same fiery thrill to their taste buds with Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK," added Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "Whether you're a fan of WWE or someone who craves bold flavors, our Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK line delivers an unmatched spice experience that will pair perfectly with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41."