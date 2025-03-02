Arn Anderson On What A Win Like Jey Uso's At WWE Royal Rumble Normally Means

Jey Uso cemented himself in WWE history at the 2025 Royal Rumble when he eliminated John Cena to win the men's instalment of the match and secured his place in a title match at WrestleMania 41. While he was already a fan favorite before the Royal Rumble, Uso's popularity has skyrocketed since the win on February 1, but WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson feels like this is just the beginning for Uso, as he explained on a recent episode of his "ARN" podcast what winning a Royal Rumble match will do for someone's career.

"That type of win usually elevates a guy to the next level, and I hope that's what happens because The Usos have–my experience with them every single time is they're pros. They work their ass off, they're tremendous talents, and to see a guy that has moved up the ranks and had a big win like that, when you win the Royal Rumble, buddy you are launched into super stardom. I think they swerved everybody, I don't think anybody picked Uso to win that."

Uso had the choice between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER for his title match at WrestleMania 41, and despite having a long history with Rhodes which includes them winning the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships together in 2023, Uso chose GUNTHER and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship instead. The Ring General picked up three singles victories in recent months, including a defense of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at a Saturday Night's Main Event show in January 2025, but Uso will look to have one more attempt of dethroning GUNTHER over Easter weekend when WWE invades the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

