Bully Ray Weighs In On Awkward AEW Dynamite Segment That Went Viral

WWE legend Bully Ray has discussed the awkward face-off between Thunder Rosa and the duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford on the February 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and what he feels AEW could have done differently.

On "Dynamite," Rosa came to make the save with a chair after Bayne and Ford attacked Kris Statlander, but the duo stood in the ring as Rosa threatened them with a chair shot. Ray, on "Busted Open," stated that the incident should be forgotten, but pointed out a mistake AEW made.

"Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong," declared Ray. "Whose fault is it? We don't really know. I've watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement, I can analyze their facials, I can analyze everything. But here's what I'm choosing to do with that segment. I'm going to choose to throw it away."

Ray equated the incident to "busted plays" in NFL games, where the coach pens down an idea for his players to follow but doesn't happen. He called the segment "atrocious" and "awful" while stating that everyone involved in it looked bad, but sympathizes with the stars in the segment as he believes such goof-ups happen in pro wrestling. His criticism, however, focused on AEW's handling, questioning why the segment featured prominently on their social media.

"Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media?" said Ray. "Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today."

Ray doesn't have a problem with a star not flinching when a chair is going to be hit on them as it would've gotten them over with the fans. But, the smaller Ford standing in front of the bigger Bayne when the chair was aimed at them didn't sit well with Ray.