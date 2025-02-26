Bully Ray On How WWE Could Build Heat In A CM Punk-Logan Paul Feud

Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend, CM Punk and Logan Paul came face-to-face on Monday's "WWE Raw," trading barbs before Paul hit Punk and retreated to the back. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray stated that he doesn't believe that match will take place at WWE WrestleMania 41, but he wouldn't be upset if it did.

"Punk and Paul have chemistry," Bully said. "There's a dynamic there. You want to see CM Punk punch Logan Paul. You really want to see Punk get the better of Paul. I could definitely see Logan Paul getting under CM Punk's skin, thus getting under the fans' skin."

This isn't the first time Bully suggested the idea of a Punk-Paul feud, and the WWE Hall of Famer said he was "assassinated" online for it. However, their segment on "Raw" only reassured the radio host that he was on the right track. He believes the two would generate a lot of money together in the ring.

"Logan Paul snuck in that first shot on CM Punk last night. He popped him good, right?" Bully continued. "Moving forward, I would have Paul landing these shots and running away, and landing these shots and running away, and Punk just cannot get his hands on Logan Paul. And when you can't get your hands on somebody because they're running away too much, what do you do?"

Bully confirmed that he was hinting at a steel cage match between the wrestlers down the line. Whether this takes place at WrestleMania in April, or at a later date, Bully is eager to see the feud happen.

