Mandy Rose Addresses Rumored Animus With WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton

When Tiffany Stratton uttered the phrase "put some respect on my name" a few weeks ago, she likely wasn't expecting the moment to be controversial. But it was, as the phrase seemed to catch the ire of Stratton's former co-worker Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women's Champion had used the phrase herself during her time with WWE, and proceeded to claim Stratton, who she called "that b***h," had stolen the slogan, even using the same cadence as Rose once had.

Weeks later, however, Rose is saying things were taken out of context and blown out of proportion. On her "Power Alphas Podcast," the same forum where she had seemingly criticize Stratton, Rose insisted there was no animosity between the two, while criticizing fans for their reaction towards Rose's previous words.

"First of all, let's just make something clear; I never bashed Tiffany Stratton," Rose said. "I actually put her over another previous episode weeks before, about how I think she's an amazing talent. I think she's definitely going places. And look at her; she's the champion. She's only been up on the main roster less than two years. I've always commended and highly complimented her.

"So people were just going nuts. Like 'Oh my god, you're just jealous. You're this, you're that. She's done more.' And I'm like 'Guys, calm down first of all.' And I did it on one of my videos on Snapchat...just talking about how y'all got to calm down and not take everything so serious. It was like, a little extreme. But kudos to Tiffany Stratton, okay? Because I think she's an incredible talent. And there's no heat, trust me. I'm at a point of my life where that is not where I go, trust me."

