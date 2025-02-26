Matt & Jeff Hardy Sound Off Backstage After WWE NXT Debut

The Hardy Boyz made their return to WWE last night, successfully defending the TNA World Tag Team Championship against Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of No Quarter Catch Crew on "WWE NXT." Following the match, during a backstage interview, Matt and Jeff Hardy shared their thoughts on returning to the promotion.

"It feels incredible," Matt said. "It's extremely flattering. I mean, we've returned home."

Matt went on to emphasize how important WWE has been to their professional wrestling careers, and he thanked the company for inviting them to perform on "NXT" for the first time. Additionally, Jeff confirmed that they're sticking with TNA for the time being, but he and his brother have their sights set on a more substantial return to WWE in the future.

"It's where it all began," Jeff stated. "Maybe it'll all end here."

The duo also shared some thoughts on their upcoming title defense against FrAxiom, with Matt and Jeff Hardy set to face the duo at WWE NXT Roadblock on March 11. Matt complimented the skills of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, stating that the team has been "on [his] radar" for quite some time. While the Hardy brothers aspire to be the greatest tag team of all time, Matt said that FrAxiom will likely be involved in that conversation down the line.

"FrAxiom, prepare to be amazed," Jeff continued. "When you get out there with us, the energy shifts, and they're going to experience that."

Last night's tag bout was Matt's first WWE match since 2020, and Jeff's first since 2021. The two both went to AEW following their latest WWE runs before eventually signing with TNA, where they quickly became tag champs.