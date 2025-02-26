Thunder Rosa Addresses Last Week's AEW Dynamite Scene, Whether There's Drama Backstage

While "AEW Dynamite" largely went off without a hitch last week, one segment involving Thunder Rosa raised plenty of eyebrows. The former AEW Women's World Champion ran down with a chair to save Kris Statlander from a two on one beatdown by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, after which things became incredibly awkward, with time standing still, and no one seeming to know what to do. The segment wound up being heavily edited in a video package that aired on "AEW Collision," and fans have been wondering since just what went wrong.

On Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio," Rosa appeared to give her perspective of events. She thanked those who had reached out to her in the past week to offer support, admitted the segment didn't go according to plan, and stated she didn't improvise and swing the chair out of concern for the safety of Ford and Bayne.

"The takeaways that I will have to say, as a performer, is always ask questions," Rosa said. "Be sure of what you're doing in the segment. The segment didn't go the way that we wanted it to, and it showed. But again, I love what I do, I love my job. Wrestling is my passion, wrestling has fed my family, wrestling has given me an opportunity to be here, to create Mission Pro, Sabotage Wrestling...

"So I just want to say that people depend on me, my family, my son, my parents, the people that work for me, nonprofit organizations, I advocate for, always, for safety first. And I honestly couldn't justify swinging the chair at the moment, because it was not safe in the moment."