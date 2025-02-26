AEW's Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Considering Quitting Wrestling After WWE Walkout

Back in 2022, Mercedes "Sasha Banks" Mone sent shockwaves through the wrestling business when she walked out of WWE along with Naomi over the treatment and creative direction of the company's women's division. Mone would reappear in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the start of 2023 and has since joined All Elite Wrestling, while Naomi joined TNA Wrestling and eventually worked her way back to WWE. However, there was a time where Mone considered hanging up her boots for good, and she was asked during a recent interview with Katee Sackhoff if she considered retiring after her WWE departure.

"I did. I did because of how hurt I was by it and how much it drove me into a place of darkness. I couldn't believe something that brought me so much light in my life, that saved me so many times when I was a kid, brought me so much darkness. I was just like, I don't want to feel like this, I don't want to have so much stress where I'm legit killing myself because all of the stress that I'm creating or the sadness that I'm bringing to myself because of this bad mental talk my head. So, just a lot of healing, just a lot of healing and I told myself no, this is still what I freaking love, I love wrestling and I still have the same goal of when I was 10 years old and no one's going to take that away."

Mone has already claimed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon talked to her in a way she didn't appreciate, something that contributed to her leaving as she wanted to follow her heart, while also wanting to fight for women's wrestling across the world by getting people to give it the respect it deserves.