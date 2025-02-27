WWE's Trish Stratus Inducted Into International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced as an inductee into another professional Hall of Fame.

During her recent appearance on the "Busted Open" podcast, Stratus was told by one of the founders of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, Seth Turner, that she would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, which took her by surprise.

"Wow," Stratus reacted. "Thank you so much. I remember being in there and going, 'One day, one day.' That is so special. Please tell the board members thank you. Let me check my calendar for October [laughs]. That means so much to me, like, to be recognized by colleagues and people in the business and that they acknowledge your career, it means so much, and I know we had that special connection when we were there. I appreciate it so much, it's like a crazy part of my 25th anniversary, it just feels like such a full circle moment."

Stratus praised the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and urged fans to visit the museum, which houses pro wrestling-related memorabilia. The Hall of Fame, which was established in 2019, has seen numerous legends be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which includes stars like Buddy Rogers, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Terry Funk, to name a few. Stratus is the first star announced for this year's class.

The WWE legend has been inducted into numerous Hall of Fames following her illustrious career, which includes the WWE Hall of Fame, the Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, and the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.