Trish Stratus Explains Why WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Is So Special To Her

This upcoming Saturday at the Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus will compete in her hometown of Toronto, Canada for the first time since 2019, when she wrestled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Stratus will team with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in tag team action this weekend, but the 49-year-old has revealed why competing at the Elimination Chamber is important to her, outside of wrestling in Toronto.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Stratus explained that Saturday will be the first time her 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter will be watching her perform live, and is grateful that her kids understand her demanding schedule.

"So I had to sit down with the kids and be like, just to let you guys know, I'm going to be super busy coming up. I'm going to be travelling here, and I'm going to be training and all these sort of things, and they got it, and they're like we get it, and it helps that they get it ... Rogers Centre is 60,000 people, its a stadium show for Elimination Chamber, so it is pretty huge to know the last time I was there was WrestleMania 18. So it's really wild that they're going to feel that, they're going to be apart of it ... it could be the last time I ever perform in Toronto, and it is actually the first time they're going to see me wrestle live."

Stratus mentioned that she initially wanted her kids to watch her compete live against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match at Payback 2023, but admitted she couldn't bring herself to have them witness the violent nature of the matchup.

