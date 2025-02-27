WWE's The Miz Explains The Difference Between Him And LA Knight

Two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown," The Miz and LA Knight got into a heated verbal exchange, which eventually led General Manager Nick Aldis to make an impromptu match between both stars. The Miz failed to defeat Knight despite his best efforts, but on Wednesday afternoon, the "A-lister" took to social media to share what makes him different than the former United States Champion, implying that he's the more accomplished wrestler.

"Hey Nick, the difference between me and la Knight Is 2 wwe titles, 8 IC titles, 9 tag team titles , us title, 2 money in the bank, 1st ever 2 time Grand Slam Champion and a helluva actor and golfer. #ImAwesome @PatMcAfeeShow."

Although he was unable to score a win in singles action, The Miz did get his revenge last week on "SmackDown" when he defeated Knight and R-Truth after teaming with Carmelo Hayes for the first time ever. It remains to be seen if their partnership will continue, but the former WWE Champion did brainstorm the name "Melo Don't Miz" for their new team, which could potentially stick if they maintain their success.

The Miz was moved to "SmackDown" last month during the transfer window, but voiced his frustration about switching brands, particularly due to the presence of the Wyatt Sicks also being on the show, who he feuded with alongside Karrion Kross last year. As for Knight, he will look to regain the United States Championship when he goes one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow on "SmackDown."