Leigh Laurel Says This Coach Was Easiest Person To Work With On WWE LFG

Reality series "WWE LFG" made its debut earlier this month, with a crop of prospective wrestlers showing off their skills in an attempt to take the next steps within the promotion. Each of the recruits will be paired up with a wrestling legend to serve as their coach, and appearing on "Busted Open Radio," contestant Leigh Laurel revealed which of the veterans was the easiest to work with at the WWE Performance Center.

"I would have to say Booker T," Laurel said. "Booker T is at the PC every Tuesday for 'NXT' TV. So in my mind, I was like, 'If I could have more conversations with my coach, I think that would be the most helpful.' ... One day, if I debut on 'NXT,' he already has information about me, he knows how to speak about me already."

Separate from Booker, Laurel noted in the interview that she felt intimidated by "LFG" coach Mickie James but, at the same time, valued her criticism and feedback as the only woman on the panel. Booker and James are joined by Bully Ray and Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway as "LFG" coaches.

In the most recent episode of the series, Laurel was randomly chosen to be on Booker's team, matching up with the coach she had been hoping for. Later in the show, Laurel was given a brief video package offering some details on her life, including her background in powerlifting and cosplay. Laurel was then assigned to work a match against Tatyanna Dumas, which she won in just a few minutes, and both women received praise from the coaches for their performance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.