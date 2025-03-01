WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Full & Final Card

Tonight is the 2025 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber, set to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada's Rogers Centre. Not only will the show feature two titular chamber matches, but the men's chamber match will mark John Cena's final appearance in Toronto before he retires at the end of the year.

Cena will face former rival CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and YouTube star Logan Paul. The winner will go on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, and while Cena is a frontrunner, Punk, Rollins, McIntyre, and the rest of the lineup have made convincing cases as of late. For the women's Elimination Chamber Match, former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will face off for the right to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Morgan has plenty of history with Ripley, as the two feuded for much of last year, making her a front-runner to win the match, but the newly-returned Alexa Bliss is certainly a wild card, as she doesn't have the history that other competitors have.

Outside of the Elimination Chamber matches, Tiffany Stratton will team with Trish Stratus to take on the team of Nia Jax and WWE Speed Women's Champion Candice LeRae in a tag match. Stratus surprised the WWE Universe by defending Stratton from Jax and LeRae and promising to team with Stratton in Stratus's hometown.

Finally, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will once again come to blows with his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. Owens and Zayn reignited their on-again-off-again feud following Owens's loss at the Royal Rumble, which saw him come up short in a Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title. The match will be unsanctioned by WWE, likely meaning violence and possibly even bloodshed.

Also "The Final Boss" Dwayne Johnson has promised to attend the event, in hopes of finally getting a claim to Cody Rhodes's soul.

WWE Elimination Chamber will air at 7pm ET on Peacock, with a pre-show starting at 5pm ET.