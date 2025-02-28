Carmelo Hayes Explains Boon Of Having John Cena In WWE Locker Room

As the days until WrestleMania 41 continue to quickly grow closer, so does the last time that John Cena will compete at WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the calendar year as part of his Retirement Tour set to culminate at the end of this year to close out his twenty five year career.

"He's somebody that's, if you look at the landscape of our locker room right now, we're very fortunate," Hayes told Muscle & Fitness, reflecting on what having Cena in the locker room means to him. "We have a lot of heavy hitters that (have) been around the block. Cena's just one of those guys that has just done it all. So, I mean, it's very cool just being in his presence. It's very cool to just pick his brain a little bit here and there and see what he's thinking, what he's going through. Man, like he's earned this. He's earned this story. He's earned this kind of 'go home' for himself and this farewell for himself... He's one of the biggest stars ever to come out of the WWE."

Although Hayes and Cena have never faced each other in singles or tag team action, they did cross paths earlier this year in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Hayes has been a full time member of the main roster since April 2024, having been moved over to "SmackDown" as part of that year's WWE Draft. Prior to then, he had been part of "NXT" with the NXT Championship and North American Championship being among his accolades.

