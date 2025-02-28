Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista Announced As Presenter For 97th Academy Awards

This weekend will see the final Premium Live Event for WWE before their biggest show, WrestleMania, as WWE's stars will feature in Toronto, Canada for Elimination Chamber on Saturday. A day later, Hollywood will host one of its most important nights as the 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles. Former WWE star Dave Bautista, who has found success on the big screen, will be at the Oscars on Sunday as one of the show's presenters.

Bautista is one of several big-name stars who will present at Sunday's show, which includes other names like Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Andrew Garfield, and Ben Stiller, to name a few.

While the wrestler-turned-actor hasn't been nominated for any awards at this year's Oscars, a film that he was a part of, "Dune: Part Two," has been shortlisted for five awards: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. The prequel to "Dune: Part Two," "Dune," won seven Academy Awards in 2022, which include Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography.

While his wrestling career has ended, Bautista will have to make a brief cameo in WWE, particularly for his Hall of Fame induction, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to logistical reasons. The former WWE Champion stated a few months ago that he is eager to be inducted and assured that it will happen one day.