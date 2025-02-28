Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Latest Updates In Vince McMahon-WWE Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

It's been over a year since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and former executive John Laurinaitis, alleging that she was a victim of sexual assault and trafficking, and there is still no resolution in sight. Following the death of the previous judge, a new judge has been assigned and will soon decide if the civil case will continue or if the matter will be moved to arbitration.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer analyzed the latest developments in the lawsuit, including lawyers for McMahon and Laurinaitis making the argument that Grant agreed to arbitration by signing a non-disclosure agreement. However, if the judge finds enough evidence that sexual assault or a similar crime took place, that would void the arbitration clause, ensuring Grant's case remains public.

Grant's legal team submitted an amended lawsuit last month that had new details not included in the previous filing. The defendants are now making the argument that the new information should be thrown out, as it was known at the time of the original lawsuit but was not included. Meanwhile, Grant's side claims that the information is more relevant now than it was initially.

McMahon's lawyers referred to the revised lawsuit as "futile," and stated that it was nothing more than an attempt to garner attention from the media. They also argued that Grant accepting $1 million, part of the amount agreed to in the NDA, showed that she did not sign the document under duress. The next step in the case is for Judge Sarah F. Russell to decide whether or not the arbitration clause is valid.