AEW's Buddy Matthews Shares Photo Of Ankle In Walking Boot: 'I'm Like 1/2 Iron Man'

Former AEW World Trios Champion and one-third of the Hounds of Hell trio, Buddy Matthews, provided an update after reports indicated he injured his ankle at AEW Grand Slam: Australia two weeks ago.

Matthews recently shared a picture on his Instagram Stories in which he is wearing a walking boot. In the post, he humorously remarked, "I'm like half Iron Man." As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the severity of his injury or how long he might be absent.

On his Instagram, Buddy Matthews posted a picture in which he can be seen in a walking boot. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4aMFIEcTZ9 — Colin Tessier (@ct_2110) February 27, 2025

At the Grand Slam: Australia, Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Although he put on an impressive performance with several close calls, Matthews was unable to secure the upset and leave his home country as the new champion. It was during his entrance that he tweaked his ankle. In a playful nod to the ongoing controversy regarding the ring size, Matthews joked that he wouldn't have injured his ankle if the AEW ring had been larger. After the match, he was spotted using a crutch; however, that didn't stop him from enjoying a nice honeymoon celebration with his wife, the current two-time WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, in their native country. The couple got married last June.