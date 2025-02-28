Backstage Update On Potential WWE Main Roster Return For Matt & Jeff Hardy

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their return to WWE earlier this week, defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Tavion Heights and Myles Bornes on "WWE NXT." With the way they've been speaking in recent months, both Hardy brothers expect a more long-term reunion with WWE before they wind their in-ring careers down.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on a possible main roster return for the Hardys, with an anonymous source claiming that there have been no plans discussed for the team. However, that same source indicated it's likely that ideas will be pitched for the two in the future.

Following their "NXT" bout, the Hardys will defend their TNA titles once again at WWE NXT Roadblock; this time, their opponents will be Nathan Frazer and Axiom. That show will be a special episode of "NXT" emanating from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on Tuesday, March 11.

Though they're dipping their toes back into WWE, the Hardys are still contracted with TNA. The brothers joined the promotion last year after their AEW contracts came to an end. Prior to that AEW run, Matt Hardy's last WWE contract expired in 2020, with Jeff following him in 2021.

Jeff was released from WWE after a strange incident that saw him enter the crowd during a live event match, leading to speculation that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which he and Matt denied at the time. The brothers then reunited in AEW but their tag team push was derailed a few months into their run when Jeff was arrested for driving under the influence and suspended by the promotion. He has since undergone treatment for substance abuse disorder, and Jeff has since been open about his addiction issues and current sobriety.