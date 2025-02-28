Trish Stratus Explains Approach To Returning To WWE

This weekend, Trish Stratus will return to the ring in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, teaming with Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber. Stratus made a surprise appearance in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month, which marked her first bout since September 2023. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Stratus explained why she can be selective about getting back into the ring.

"If there's opportunities, I'm up for it," Stratus said. "I have to check a couple boxes to make sure it makes sense. [Is it] good for whoever I'm working with? Does it make sense for that person? Is it something that will help them? I always want to make sure it's not just self-centered, for me to come back and just get my own little, cheap pop."

Stratus also shared her belief that the company would love to have her back on a full-time basis, but she has made the decision to limit her appearances and remain focused on other aspects of her life. This year, Stratus felt it appropriate to return to celebrate her 25th anniversary with the company, as she is one of the first women to reach that landmark in WWE.

"I thought that was really cool, that they wanted to celebrate the 25 years," Stratus continued. "It was kind of like, 'There could be an opportunity in Toronto. How do we reserve-engineer and get you there?'"

The wrestler pointed out that the setup for the Elimination Chamber match came during her Rumble appearance, with Stratus eliminating LeRae from the match before Jax wound up eliminating the WWE Hall of Famer. She will now team with the WWE Women's Champion as Stratton prepares to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41.

