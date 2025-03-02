WWE's CM Punk On Whether John Cena Is The GOAT: 'Absolutely 100% Debatable'

John Cena and CM Punk go way back in wrestling history, most infamously to 2011 at Money in the Bank, when Punk won the championship from Cena and went off into the night. On Saturday, both men will compete in the Elimination Chamber; Cena in his final Chamber match looking to win a record-setting 17th championship, and Punk looking for his first WrestleMania main event in his career. Punk spoke about Cena and their history on the Elimination Chamber kickoff show on Friday, and said he also wants to see Cena break the record, but not at his expense.

"Greatest of all time? Absolutely, 100% debatable," Punk said of "The Leader of the Cenation. "After [tomorrow] night it's going to be a lot harder for you to say he's the greatest of all time because he's going to come up just a little bit short just like he always does when he's in the ring with CM Punk. I'm looking very much forward to locking up with John Cena for the very last time, and I do mean it will be the very last time because if you want to put your stamp on this legendary career, you gotta go through me and we all know that ain't going to happen."

Punk and Cena will face off against Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest in the structure in the reported main event of the premium live event on Saturday. The winner of the Elimination Chamber will go on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 after Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose to go after GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.