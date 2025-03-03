Bianca Belair Comments On Jade Cargill's Attack On Naomi At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE star Bianca Belair had a bittersweet Elimination Chamber, as she booked her ticket to WrestleMania 41, but saw her tag team partner Naomi attacked by her former tag team partner, Jade Cargill, ahead of the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Cargill returned to WWE television for the first time since November 2024, when she was written off after being attacked by an unknown assailant. While initial suspicion fell on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Cargill immediately targeted Naomi upon entering the Chamber, signaling that Belair's new tag team partner was the one who attacked her. Belair, in the Elimination Chamber post show, was asked her initial feelings after watching her two friends fight.

"I was so confused. Honestly, I was very confused and I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn't understand what was happening. Naomi and I were very sure that Liv did that, and Naomi kind of, you know, pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that," she said. "When I got back to my match, Naomi wasn't there because she was stretchered out, and Jade wasn't there. So I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I jump to conclusions right now. I'm not really understanding what's happening. I don't really believe that Jade would've watched me team up with Naomi knowing that she did it. I truly don't believe Naomi would do something like that. I've known her for a very long time but I don't know. Tonight was just very bittersweet. I'm trying to focus on going to WrestleMania."

"The EST of WWE" stated that she is confused about what happened as she has formed a bond with both Cargill and Naomi. Belair had mixed emotions after the win as she is heartbroken about what transpired, but at the same time proud of becoming the first-ever two-time women's Elimination Chamber winner.