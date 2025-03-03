Tommy Dreamer Discusses Logan Paul's WWE WrestleMania Main Event Potential

Love him or loathe him, Logan Paul has made a mark for himself in the pro wrestling world in a short span of time, going up against WWE's top stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes after just a handful of matches. Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer sees a high ceiling for the controversial YouTube star, believing that Paul could one day main event WrestleMania.

Paul, who has rubbed people the wrong way, including some veterans, has been given opportunities to shine in WWE, thanks to his agility and athleticism, and the heat he can generate from the crowd. Dreamer recently stated on "Busted Open" that the former WWE United States Champion will not just main event "The Show of Shows" but also hold the WWE world title.

"I think Logan Paul will main event WrestleMania. I also think Logan Paul will be the WWE Champion, but I don't think he's just there yet," declared Dreamer.

Dreamer's comments came after fellow panellist and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray joked that Paul would win the 2025 men's Elimination Chamber match and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. While Paul main eventing WrestleMania seems like a distant possibility, considering the calibre of talent that currently exists as well as his relative inexperience, the powers-that-be in WWE, particularly WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, think highly of him, which augurs well for the YouTuber-turned-wrestler.

Paul has competed in the last three WrestleManias, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, losing to Seth Rollins the following year, and defeating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at last year's event to retain his United States title.

Paul will likely be involved in this year's WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen whom he will face, with CM Punk being a potential opponent following their battles at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.