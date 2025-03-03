Nic Nemeth Weighs In On MJF's AEW Dynamite Tattoo Removal

The animosity is at a fever pitch between "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF as the two get closer to colliding at AEW Revolution this Sunday. But the animosity between MJF, AEW, and the AEW audience may be even bigger, as evident by a segment last Wednesday on "Dynamite" where MJF was shown getting his AEW tattoo removed, less than a year after he got it as a sign of loyalty to both the promotion and its fans.

TNA star Nic Nemeth is a big fan of the tattoo removal, and the MJF/Page angle in general. And on last Thursday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the former WWE and TNA Champion explained why.

"This a very symbolic move, no matter what the situation is," Nemeth said. "Whether the tattoo's real or not, what they're implying is 'I'm burning this off my flesh because I hate this place. And I care about me, and I want to be the best ever. So no more saying that I'm here forever.' It's saying 'I'm the man.' And they've both, Hangman and MJF, [they] are organically going into their positions against each other. And like you said, if it's not broke, don't fix it.

"Getting the promo time, getting the seriousness...there's a couple times in the past, not AEW, all wrestling, where it's just like it's a serious moment, and you get us still going back to our halting talk where we say a sentence, and we know the crowd is going to react to it...Instead of all that crap, you just get MJF going 'I don't care about this place. I care about me.' And Hangman Page going 'I'm going to kick this guy's ass.' And I believed it, and I loved it, and I want to see these two guys get at it."

