Former WWE Star Elijah Opens Up About Being In TNA

After a one-off appearance for Ring of Honor, rumors circulated last month that Elijah (former WWE star Elias) had signed with AEW, though that report proved to be unfounded. Instead, Elijah signed a contract with TNA, making his debut by teaming up with Joe Hendry against The Colons on an episode of "TNA Impact." Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Elijah explained why he feels ecstatic to be part of the TNA roster in 2025.

"The people, the crew, the crowd — TNA is fantastic. Love everybody there," Elijah said, acknowledging with a laugh that he was offering up a cliched response.

Diving into more detail, Elijah explained how the relationship with TNA came about, and it all started with the wrestler being assigned to team up with Tommy Dreamer on an independent show. After working together, Dreamer concocted an idea for Elijah to show up in TNA, and the former WWE performer felt the pitch was too good to pass up.

"The stage was just set perfectly," Elijah continued. "I think the crowd reaction spoke for itself. It was just a total blast, man, so that's what it's been like so far. I got no complaints."

Teaming together on the February 20 edition of "Impact," Elijah and TNA World Champion Hendry emerged victorious over Eddie and Orlando Colon. Elijah was happy to enter TNA and work with Hendry right away, and the wrestler/musician seemed confident that things will proceed smoothly as he continues his run with a new company. As far as his relationship with Hendry, based on the latest edition of "Impact," it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise if Elijah turns on the champion in the near future.