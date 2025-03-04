AEW Extends Public Venue Distribution Partnership

For fans of All Elite Wrestling who haven't been able to travel to some of the company's biggest pay-per-views, they have been able to watch the shows either from the comfort of their own homes, or even in movie theaters and various hospitality venues across the United States thanks to the company's partnership with Joe Hand Promotions. That relationship has been a success for both parties, to the point that on March 3, 2025, it was officially announced that AEW and Joe Hand Promotions had signed a new multi-year agreement.

The exclusive agreement will bring AEW's biggest pay-per-views to entertainment venues in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico such as bars, restaurants, casinos and movie theaters. AEW President Tony Khan was very excited about the announcement, stating that the agreement will begin by bringing the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 to all Joe Hand venues. "We are excited to extend our partnership with Joe Hand Promotions to bring AEW events to commercial establishments in the United States. AEW pay-per-views are consistently the most exciting events in professional wrestling, and that tradition will continue at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 9."

Joe Hand III, the President of Joe Hand Promotions, is also looking forward to having the exclusive distribution rights to AEW's pay-per-views in entertainment venues across North America as he said, "AEW's electrifying performances and compelling storytelling captivate fans around the world, and we're proud to help expand their reach while delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to establishments."

The venues that choose to show Revolution will be in for one of AEW's biggest shows in recent memory, with Kenny Omega challenging Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Toni Storm and Mariah May's "Hollywood Ending," and Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Cope being the show's featured matches.