WWE's Grayson Waller Teases Finding His Spot At WrestleMania 41

Former WWE tag team champion Grayson Waller has a few plans in place ahead of next month's WrestleMania, and hopes to be as successful as last year's "Show of Shows."

Grayson Waller revealed on social media that he was in Las Vegas for the National Rugby League, and the event made him reflect on having no plans for this year's WrestleMania, despite a successful WrestleMania 40, where he and Austin Theory won the tag team titles. The Aussie star is motivated to replicate last year's success and is determined to take matters into his own hands rather than follow the path many of his peers take.

"Best night of my life [WrestleMania 40] A-Town Down Under on top of the ladder, winning the tag team championships. Gotta admit, I got a little bit addicted to that feeling. So when I look at the landscape of WrestleMania 41 and where does Grayson Waller fit in all that? To be honest, I don't really know. That kinda hits; that hits hard," said Waller. "I could be like the other flop wrestlers in the WWE, I could bi*ch and moan and complain online, and I could even run to journalists — and I use that term very lightly — and talk about how I'm not getting opportunities. Or I could do something about it. I think I'm going to do something about it."

Waller has yet to reveal how he plans to gain attention, but he caught the eye of Jey Uso on this week's "WWE Raw" when he and Theory attacked the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner. The Australian star is now set to face Uso on next week's Raw, which will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden.