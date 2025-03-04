Former WWE Star Offers To Help Cody Rhodes Against Old Nemeses John Cena, The Rock

John Cena and The Rock's actions at this past weekend's 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber have rankled many in the pro wrestling business, including one retired star who previously feuded with both: Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, who is willing to help Cody Rhodes.

Helms, currently a backstage producer in WWE, has come face-to-face with both stars during his in-ring career, and he has offered some help for Rhodes in his battle with the two legends.

"Hey @CodyRhodes⁩, I know a guy," said Helms on X.

Helms was asked by fans in response to the post why he didn't help "The American Nightmare" while he was being brutalized by Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott, given that he was backstage at the show. The WWE producer claimed that he had left early to beat traffic, while he told another fan that Helms and the person in the photo, aka The Hurricane, are different people. Helms, who has mostly been seen on television breaking up fights between WWE stars, last competed in a WWE ring during the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match.

The veteran star faced and defeated The Rock in their only singles match, which took place way back in 2003, while his moment with Cena came at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Cena. Helms isn't the only WWE star who has expressed his anger at Cena and The Rock, as CM Punk — on the "WWE Raw" after Elimination Chamber — berated his former rivals, while R-Truth has had an existential crisis of sorts after witnessing Cena's heel turn.