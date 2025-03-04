Bully Ray Is Curious Who To Credit For WWE Elimination Chamber Story

John Cena's heel turn and brutal attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 has been praised by fans and pundits, with most agreeing that they didn't see it coming. The Rock's addition to the Rhodes story over the past year has been panned by some, but WWE seems to have connected the dots to create a coherent storyline, one that has made WrestleMania 41 incredibly interesting.

WWE legend Bully Ray has explained on "Busted Open" that his former ECW boss Paul Heyman may have somehow been involved in crafting the entire storyline.

"I can give Paul Heyman a lot of credit for the Bloodline story because he's so deeply involved," began Ray. "I don't know who the credit really needs to go to on this story. Is it The Rock, Brian Gewirtz, Triple H ... the only person there that I really know who is capable of this kind of long-term storytelling is Heyman. I'm wondering if he had his hand in this at all."

Ray highlighted why he believes Heyman had a say in the story that played out at Elimination Chamber, citing how the seeds were planted for a Rock-Rhodes story on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40.

"For you to see Elimination Chamber in your mind on the Monday Night Raw after 'Mania, to think that far ahead and already have everything plugged in, that's as old school as it gets, that's working backwards, and that's planning on everything working perfectly," Ray added.

Ray, as well as fellow panelists Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry, conceded that everything has worked perfectly in the storyline involving The Rock. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works closely with The Rock on various ventures, stated after last year's WrestleMania that the creative forces behind the Cody-Rock storyline had planned in advance where they wanted the story to go and had promised bigger things to come.