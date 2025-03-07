WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Addresses Future In Wrestling Industry

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has discussed if he has plans to quit the pro wrestling business anytime soon.

Bischoff has been a part of pro wrestling for nearly four decades, and continues to be involved in the business, albeit in a smaller scale. The former WCW honcho stated in a recent appearance on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast that he will stop being a part of the business when he's not enjoying himself.

"Well, you asked me how long I'm going to keep doing this — [I'll do it] until it's not fun. You know, once I get to the point where I don't enjoy it, then I'll definitely stop," he said. "I like doing a podcast like this because I like doing a podcast with somebody who's starting out, or eager about the business, or already doing it but wants to take that next step. If there's anything I can do to help with that, I love doing it."

Bischoff admitted that he gets a kick out of helping others in the pro wrestling business, especially those who are just starting out. The WWE Hall of Famer also added that he enjoys going to promotions and performing in front of a live audience, and that he will continue to do it as long as he enjoys it.

"That's why I go and show up at a local promotion, that's why going to MLW this past weekend, that's why I did that. And I have the added benefit of having a good time doing it. I still get to go out there and perform in front of a crowd and scratch that itch, to whatever degree it needs to be scratched, to go out there, put on a show, and be a performer," Bischoff said.

The veteran star has made sporadic appearances in MLW in recent months, as well as occasionally appearing on WWE programming.