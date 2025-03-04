Bully Ray Details The Depth To Which WWE Got Him With John Cena Heel Turn

There's no doubt that John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber has gotten the wrestling world up in a tizzy. And Bully Ray may be the one tickled the most by it, loving the angle so much that he's even examining past angles done by The Rock, the man Cena sold his soul to, hoping to find signs that WWE has been planning this turn from the get go.

Whether they did or not though, Bully is just happy, as he revealed on Monday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," to have been taken for a ride and left completely shocked by what happened, applauding WWE for doing so much to throw people off the scent.

"WWE released video of John meeting with Make-A-Wish kids before the event," Bully said. "I would imagine that yes, there were children crying in the arena. But we talked about this, and Dave, you've heard me say this. Mark, you've heard me saying this [and] Mark, I know you can appreciate this; I love it when they get me. I love it when they pull the wool over my eyes. I love it when I get worked. I love it when I get taken down that road, up and down that rollercoaster, around the bend. Highs and lows, until we got what we got the other night."

Bully didn't stop there, continuing to gush about how much he loved Cena's turn.

"I thought it was a masterpiece of pro wrestling," Bully said. "A masterpiece of sports entertainment. Hook, line, and sinker. I mean, as it's building up at the end, you know something's coming. You just don't know how they're going to get there, how they're going to do it. And I thought they did it very, very well."

