Bully Ray Reexamines The Rock's WWE Bad Blood Appearance After Elimination Chamber

March 1, 2025; a date that will live in pro wrestling infamy. It was the day John Cena turned heel for the first time in 21 years, selling his soul to The Rock and attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, to close out WWE Elimination Chamber. Even days later, the wrestling world remains shocked at what happened, with many admitting they didn't see the Cena turning coming at all.

There's also one wrestling pundit kicking themselves for ignoring what they feel were obvious signs. Reviewing Elimination Chamber on "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray reexamined a moment involving The Rock from months ago, something he believes signaled the idea that Rock and Cena were destined to form an alliance.

"Let's not forget, at Bad Blood, when Rock did the throat slash," Bully said. "What's the other thing that he did that was so symbolic? He threw up the number three, which is the same as John Cena's three. There is a shot of Rock doing this. There's a still of Rock just putting these three fingers up in the air. And he did it in reverse. So John holds the three fingers up, palm side facing you. Rock was holding the three fingers up in reverse. So the signal, Cena and Rocky's bat signal, was out there for the world to see, and nobody put two and two together."

Bully believes he should've figured out what Rock and Cena were doing, as the handle signal he described was similar to one he and partner D-Von Dudley used during their careers. While Bully's theory has become a similar talking point with some fans, it remains to be seen whether Rock's moment at Bad Blood was a legit hint, or was merely a coincidence.



