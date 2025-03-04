An Emotional Rhea Ripley Is Inconsolable After WWE Raw World Title Loss

Last night's "WWE Raw" came to a close with a stunning title change as IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Following the show, Ripley sat down backstage for an interview with WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond, and the former champion offered an emotional reflection on her recent struggles.

"I should've known better," Ripley said. "I should've known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this crap with Liv Morgan. I've been through all this with Dom. I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still cannot learn."

At this moment, Ripley's biggest takeaway from the past year is that true friendship does not exist. The wrestler verbally beat herself up over her inability to overcome SKY in last night's main event, and confirmed that she felt "hurt" by the fact that Bianca Belair appeared to show support for SKY.

Ripley ran down her history with Belair, including that they've both spoken publicly about wanting to face each other at WWE WrestleMania, as well as the fact that Ripley and Belair shared the Deluxe Edition cover of "WWE 2K24." When Ripley saw Belair cheering for SKY, she let it affect her, causing her to fall victim to SKY's Over The Moonsault.

"Right when I think that I'm making friends, I screw it up," Ripley continued. "I screwed up IYO's match with Liv Morgan and took her out of Elimination Chamber. That's on me, I did that. I thought I was friends with Bianca — now that's possibly done with, too."

As of today, Ripley has no clear path to WrestleMania next month. However, being one of the company's top stars, there's little doubt that she'll get onto the card, one way or the other.