New WWE Women's World Champ Iyo Sky Celebrates After WWE Raw Win

Last night, IYO SKY shockingly defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event of "WWE Raw." The "Genius Of The Sky" will now go head-to-head with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 after the "EST Of WWE" won the Women's Elimination Chamber this past Saturday. Following her victory, SKY took to social media to express her gratitude towards the WWE Universe.

I want to say "thank you" over a million times. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/fecmS9Yrcz — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 4, 2025

WrestleMania 41 will mark the seventh time in WWE history that SKY and Belair will compete against each other in singles action. It will also be the fourth time that both women will enter battle for the women's world title. Most notably, SKY and Belair fought over the WWE Women's Championship in 2023, when they went one-on-one at Backlash, SummerSlam and Crown Jewel. Belair would come out victorious during their first bout together, but SKY would go on to win back-to-back matches, and strip Belair of the women's title.

It remains to be seen how Ripley will be involved at WrestleMania 41 now that she's lost the Women's World Championship, but it's unlikely WWE doesn't have a plan for one of their most popular stars at their biggest show of the year. "Mami" was clearly distracted by Belair at ringside during last night's match, allowing SKY to take advantage and win the world title. This could indicate that Ripley will be starting a feud with Belair, and will attempt to insert herself into the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. That said, there is currently no further update on Ripley's WrestleMania status at this time.