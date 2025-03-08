Former WWE Star Elias Recalls Bringing In Brother Ezekiel

Over the course of his last few years in WWE, one of the most memorable storylines involving Elias saw him introduce his identical twin "brother," known as Ezekiel. Though the angle had its supporters, things never fully panned out with Ezekiel, and Elias was later released by WWE. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," the wrestler now known as Elijah stayed true to the story's internal logic while explaining how the introduction of Ezekiel represented him trying everything to stay relevant.

"I thought bringing my family in would kind of boost my stock, possibly," Elijah said. "Show that I'm humble, also – I'm willing to kind of step aside and let my brother shine for a little while. But even that didn't seem to be enough, I guess."

Ezekiel debuted in 2022, feuding against Kevin Owens over the fact that Owens believed Ezekiel to be nothing more than a clean-shaven Elias. Their rivalry lasted for several months before Owens picked up the win and Ezekiel disappeared in favor of Elias. While he lasted another year in the company, Elias was not as active in that span and was let go in September 2023.

The wrestler recalled falling out of love with the industry around that time, and it took his return to the independent scene to renew the spark. After Ezekiel adopted his new name, he credits a match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey for helping him become passionate about wrestling once again. Ezekiel has since debuted with TNA, where he won his debut match as a tag team alongside the TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry.

