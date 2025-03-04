TNA Newcomer Elijah Opens Up About Being 'Pissed Off' Toward End Of WWE Run

Elijah, who was formerly known as Elias in WWE, has recently inked a deal with TNA Wrestling. One thing wrestling fans will never take away from "Elijah," is that he knew how to make people talk. Be it standing next to the "Doctor Of Thuganomics" at Wrestlemania 35, or his absurdly funny 'reinvention' as Ezekiel, Elias' WWE brother, Elijah did everything possible to grab the attention of WWE fans.

Elijah went on to elaborate on his feelings toward the last few months of him being under contract with the WWE and shared some feelings of bitterness on "Busted Open Radio."

"Towards the end of my run in WWE, I was pissed off, man. I was beating against the door, trying everything I can to steer this ship in some direction to make something happen. I felt ... no matter what it was, I'll take anything and do everything I can to make it great, whatever it may be. But I had just felt toward those last couple of months, that didn't matter. There was just nothing I could do to break through."

Once again, Elijah chronicles his frustrations of not being appreciated for getting his character over with the fans, and how close he came to quitting the business altogether.

"When I got the call that said, you're let go, I was really angry about that. [I was] really upset, so much so that I said, you know what, forget the whole thing, forget it 'cause if that's the result, c'mon, I was just really angry."

In the end, the conversation shifted positively when Elijah opened up about being in TNA, claiming he is looking forward to reinvigorating his career with this new chapter.

