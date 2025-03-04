WWE's Natalya Gets 'Brutally Honest' About Seeing Her Name In Headlines

As figures in the public eye, WWE Superstars are often subjected to criticism, both positive and negative, that are then translated into headlines across news sites. For former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, that criticism can sometimes elicit a range of anger. At the same time, it has motivated her to work even harder.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Natalya pointed out a recent evaluation raised by the show's co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray in which he stated that she hadn't accomplished much in WWE over the last decade, despite being a strong pro wrestler.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, sometimes when you see yourself in a headline, it does piss me off," Natalya said. "I'll see something and it'll just say, 'Bubba says Nattie hasn't done anything in WWE in ten years'. So yeah, Bubba, honestly, that has pissed me off. But here's the thing. In a lot of ways, it was a catalyst for me to want to be more and do more, because financially, when you've worked in WWE, as long as I have, I don't have to be scratching and clawing the way that I am. That's the difference between me and so many other people, is that I don't want to settle for mediocrity. I don't want to settle for just taking the easy route ... in a lot of ways, it motivated me. You were not wrong."

Fueled by Ray's words, Natalya noted that she is now intent on showing that she not only belongs in WWE, but also that she is the one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. Looking ahead, "The Queen of Harts" will venture outside of WWE for outings at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event as well as NWA's Crockett Cup.

