AEW's Jeff Jarrett Helps Resurrect Legendary Video Game Publisher

In the 1990s, Acclaim Entertainment was among the most popular video game publishers in the world, known for series such as "All Star Baseball," "Turok," "NBA Jam," "NFL Quarterback Club," and even wrestling games such as "WWF Warzone," "WWF Attitude," "ECW Hardcore Revolution," and "ECW Anarchy Rulz." By 2004, however, it had all come crashing down, with poor sales, financial difficulties, and the loss of key licenses leading to Acclaim filing for bankruptcy, and ultimately shutting down in August.

Now, nearly 21 years later, Acclaim appears to be back, with a little help from a man who was playable character in "WWF Attitude." In a press release unveiled on Tuesday, a revival of Acclaim was announced, with the goal of "supporting indie developers and reigniting classic franchises." What will get wrestling fans' interest is Acclaim's new advisory board, which includes AEW star and Director of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett.

While Jarrett is the most notable AEW figure involved in Acclaim's return, he's not the only one. Also listed among Acclaim's advisory board are Russell Binder and Mark Caplan. Though Caplan is listed as part of Ridge Partners, he is also an AEW executive, currently serving as the promotion's Head of Licensing and Merchandise. The association of two AEW executives with Acclaim's revival will surely lead to questions about whether the publisher could be involved in a successor to "AEW Fight Forever," though whether that is the case or not remains to be seen.

With Jarrett, Caplan, and Binder will serve on the board, the CEO of Acclaim is set to be Alex Josef. Described as a game industry veteran of more than two decades, Josef joins Acclaim after serving as the CEO for Graffiti Games, which was founded back in 2017.