AEW Executive Jeff Jarrett Assesses Likelihood Of Company Running A Show In Mexico

Jeff Jarrett has gone on to become on of AEW's most celebrated legends in recent months thanks to fans recognizing how much of his life he has put into the wrestling business, and he is giving back behind the scenes too acting as AEW's Director of Business Development. One part of AEW's business that Jarrett is looking to develop in the near future is their international expansion, something that is already taking place thanks to a recent return to the United Kingdom, the pending debut in Japan, and AEW's rumored debut in Australia.

One country that hasn't seen any AEW action, despite the working relationships the company has there, is Mexico. Jarrett was recently a part of AAA's TripleMania XXXII event in Mexico City, and was asked on his "My World" podcast if and when AEW will make its debut south of the border. Jarrett explained that he could absolutely see AEW running an event in Mexico as wrestling is intertwined with Mexican culture. Not only that but a number of AEW stars are from Mexico, or have Lucha Libre influences, something of which Jarrett wants to take full advantage.

"Lots of AEW stars have bits of Lucha in their repertoire...You've got stars that are big business, and have done big business. [Chris] Jericho in a lot of ways in his early, early days learned a ton down there. I could go on and on and on, but the shorter answer is absolutely yes I'm looking forward to hopefully being a part of making that all come together, but I would say we're not too far off in heading in that direction in seeing AEW in the market."

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.