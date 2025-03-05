WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To Viral AEW Dynamite Segment

Two weeks ago, AEW fans were left scratching their heads after Thunder Rosa ran down to the ring with a chair to save Kris Statlander from a post-match beatdown on "AEW Dynamite." Meanwhile, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford looked unbothered by both Rosa and the chair she threatened to swing. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has weighed in on the viral segment, offering up an alternative route it could have gone to potentially make it less awkward.

"Number one, they have to have production meetings. They have to have agents that are in charge of each segment," Nash said on "Kliq This." "Everybody has to be on the same page. They're not; it's clear. It's a f***ing s*** show. It's unwatchable, but if you decide to f***ing call an audible and go in for a spear and [Rosa] decides to swing the chair, now you're opening yourself up where you can't protect yourself. Now you're going to take a wielding chair shot to the top of your skull.

"Watch the kick," Nash continued. "Kick her in to get close, kick her in the stomach, then if she doesn't drop the chair, say 'I'm going to kick you again, drop the chair.' Then pick her up. Everybody can slam somebody. Slam her on the chair [and] get the f*** out of there."

Recent reports suggest that the segment's awkwardness would have been the result of miscommunication between the talents involved and a backstage producer or coach. Thunder Rosa herself has additionally confirmed that there is no hostility between the women, as they talked through everything with one another backstage in the aftermath.

