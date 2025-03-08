CM Punk Discusses Rising To The Level Of WWE Legends With Whom He's Worked

When CM Punk eventually retires, he will go down as a legend of the business given what he has achieved since his debut back in 1997. The stars of today already turn to him for advice on how to improve their own abilities, a situation Punk himself knows very well as he was fortunate enough to work with a number of performers who have since gone on to be WWE Hall of Famers early in his career. It's these moments that Punk talked about in a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," stating that he has always tried to elevate himself to the level of the people he worked with, even if they were far superior in their abilities.

"I've always tried to rise to the level of the legends that I've worked with, you know, and early in my career, when I got to work with a guy like Eddie Guerrero, like, you know, I realized, like, real fast there was such a talent and experience disparity that any time, any chance I got to work with a legend, whether it was doing something dark with Stone Cold or doing something with Bret [Hart], I would always try to work with them as much as I could. Like, 'Hey Bret you want to put me in the Sharpshooter?' you know? Getting to work with Legends like Rey [Mysterio] and all that."

Punk has been very open about how he thought he was a very good wrestler until he got in the ring with Guerrero for the first time, something that motivated him to improve and potentially reach Guerrero's level for the next time they fought. However, by the time Punk made it to the WWE main roster in 2006, Guerrero had tragically passed away less than a year earlier.