Jordynne Grace Set For Action At WWE NXT Roadblock

One of "WWE NXT's" newest stars will be in action at Roadblock next week, in a rematch from NXT's Battleground premium live event last year. Former TNA Knockouts Champion and recent-WWE signee Jordynne Grace will face off against former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez after Grace took on Perez's best friend, Cora Jade, on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." The pair's match ended in a referee stoppage after an apparent injury to Jade and Grace was declared the winner.

Following the match, "The Prodigy" was seen taking out Grace with a chair backstage. "NXT" General Manager Ava announced later in the night that the pair would be officially squaring off next week at Roadblock. The pair have only ever faced off one-on-one at Battleground last year, with Perez retaining the NXT Women's Championship at the time.

Their bout joins the loaded card for "NXT" live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Other matches include NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer facing off in a title-for-title match and former NXT Champion Ethan Page taking on Je'Von Evans in a street fight.