Big Boom AJ Gives Health Update Ahead Of AEW Revolution

Social media star Big Boom AJ is set to wrestle his second match in AEW at this weekend's Revolution pay-per-view, and he has given an update on his health following an injury last year.

AJ broke his foot in his first-ever match in AEW, against QT Marshall, despite which he went on to complete and secure the win. He has now provided an update on his condition ahead of his trios contest on March 9, 2025.

"I couldn't be better," replied AJ when asked about his health during an interview with "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast." "When people ask me about the foot, I have to stop and think for a minute, 'What are they talking about?' The foot's a memory, everything is fine. I was officially cleared by AEW last night. Everything's going ... I'm sorry, I was cleared by AEW a few days ago when I was in San Diego for Dynamite, back in San Diego got the foot cleared, everything is fine, and Los Angeles we will be at Revolution, ready to bring the 'Boom.'"

AJ had promised in January that he would return by the time the Revolution pay-per-view came around, and he has stuck to his promise. At Revolution, AJ will team with The Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy, with the trio set to take on MxM Collection's Mason Madden and Mansoor, and Johnny TV. AJ is excited to team with his two tag partners, especially Briscoe, calling it an honor to be on the same team as him.

"It's an honor, it's such a crazy honor," said AJ about being in Briscoe's side.

AJ claimed that his son, Big Justice, wanted to be the third member of the team, but he had to be talked out of stepping into the wrestling ring — for now — as AJ believes Justice has a future in pro wrestling.