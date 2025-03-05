Bully Ray Describes Whirlwind Of WWE Following Elimination Chamber 2025

With WWE WrestleMania 41 taking place in a matter of weeks, the company is barreling ahead full-force, with many agreeing that Saturday's WWE Elimination Chamber shifted momentum into the next gear. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray expressed his enthusiasm over the promotion's creative direction, especially in the wake of the latest premium live event.

"I think they've done a great job of throwing us all off track, and now they have us on the edge of our seat," Bully said. "This is the type of professional wrestling that I love and that I clamor for. All killer and no filler."

Bully praised Saturday's PLE from top to bottom, as well as Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." That show opened with an impassioned speech from CM Punk, who promised that he still had a plan to main event WrestleMania before he was confronted by Seth Rollins. Later on, in the main event, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the Women's World Championship. This set up SKY vs. Bianca Belair for WrestleMania, with many speculating that Ripley might also work her way back into the title picture.

"This is exciting, and I don't get excited by wrestling very often," Bully continued. "Lord knows just moves in a ring don't excite me. I could [not] give a s**t less about moves in a ring, because moves don't move me emotionally. But, man, I was invested last night."

WrestleMania is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. That leaves plenty of room for more twists and turns if WWE attempts to keep its current pace heading into the biggest show of the year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.