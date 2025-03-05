Backstage Update On Cora Jade Following WWE NXT Match Stoppage

Last night's "NXT" match between Jordynne Grace and Cora Jade didn't go the way anyone hoped it would. That's because the match was stopped early on, after the referee and doctors determined Jade was unable to continue due to a legitimate injury. Fans on social media immediately began speculating that Jade had reaggravated a knee injury, prompting the "NXT" star to tweet out that her "knees were good" and that she had merely been "rocked."

Fightful Select reports that's exactly the case, stating that the match was stopped because of a head injury. Jade's comment about being "rocked" would suggest that she suffered a concussion, though the true nature of her injury, and whether or not she'll be forced to miss time, remains a mystery.

The timing is poor for Jade on many fronts, as the 24 year old recently returned from a 9 month hiatus after suffering her aforementioned knee injury in January 2024, two days before her birthday. The injury saw Jade tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee, and though she returned to the ring ahead of schedule, she has taken precautions, sporting a knee brace ever since stepping back into the ring.

In addition to possibly putting Jade back on the shelf, this injury could force her out of a highly anticipated match with TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. The two were set to face off, with the Knockouts Championship on the line, at TNA Sacrifice on March 14, and Slamovich was seen in the crowd last night during Jade's match with Grace to further hype the match up.